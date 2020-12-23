Colorado Springs woman receives free water heater

COLORADO SPRINGS — A Colorado Springs woman received a new water heater for free after going more than a half a year without hot water.

Brothers Redevelopment helps elderly live in their homes comfortably no matter what barriers they have, whether financially or physically. The non-profit connected Bonnie Ruiz with Mr. Rooter Plumbing in Colorado Springs which stepped up to replace the nearly $4,000 water heater.

“Oh wow it makes a big difference, yea, a big big difference,” Ruiz said. “I was thrilled I was jumping up and down singing and doing stuff.”

Ruiz, unfortunately, could not get approved for the Home Modification and Repair Program through Brothers Redevelopment grant because she could not afford homeowners insurance, a qualification that is required for the grant.

“During this time of year with all of the bad things that are happening that it’s our opportunity and our pleasure to really add a little cheer,” Charlie Hall with Mr. Rooter Plumbing said.

Hall added that it’s his companies code of values to treat others as you would like to be treated.

Last month, Brothers Redevelopment completed 19 home improvement projects in Colorado Springs. That work can involve wheelchair ramp construction, bathroom modifications, and more to help seniors age in place for free.