Colorado Springs woman denied transplant at UCHealth for being unvaccinated

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Colorado Springs woman who is waiting on a life-saving surgery will be taken off the transplant list at UCHealth due to her vaccination status.

Leilani Lutali has a willing donor, but they are both unvaccinated, a policy UCHealth won’t budge on. Lutali received the below letter last week stating that she was placed as inactive on the waiting list and if she would refuse the COVID-19 vaccination then she would be removed from the kidney transplant list altogether.

Lutali said she’s glad by sharing her story that it’s bringing a light to this situation and hopes it helps others in the process. She told FOX21 News that she’s heard from other patients who have been refused necessary surgeries because they can’t get vaccinated.

“I have too many questions that remain unanswered at this point,” Lutali said. “I feel like I’m being coerced into not being able to wait and see and I have to take the shot if I want this life-saving transplant.”

Lutali’s in desperate need of a transplant since she’s in stage 5 of Chronic Kidney Disease which means her kidney is functioning at 14%.



“If I’m not allowed to get a transplant basically my life is in jeopardy,” Lutali added.

She met her friend who volunteered to be her donor at bible study. However, Jamiee Fougner is also not vaccinated because of her religious beliefs as well.

“I explained that no I wouldn’t be able to take the COVID shot, then the comment was then your journey ends here because we require all of our donors and all of our recipients to have the covid-19 vaccine,” Fougner said.

Lutali claims she already had COVID-19 and won’t get the vaccine because of religious concerns and concerns the vaccine would not be effective after receiving immunosuppressant drugs post-surgery.

“If I probably came down with a second case of COVID it would probably be minimal and my first time around I was almost Asymptomatic so I’m not worried about that piece,” Lutali explained.

She is trying to get the surgery done in other states like Texas or Florida but has to wait for her kidney specialist to refer her.

Colorado State Representative Tim Geitner shared the letter from UCHealth on Facebook which prompted a debate about transplant eligibility and vaccines. In a Live Facebook video Tuesday morning, Rep. Geitner was showing his support and questioning the policy since Lutali already has COVID antibodies.

“Is that 20 or 30 percent survivability or mortality rate with those who have the immunity, I think that is a big question,” Rep. Geitner asked.

He told FOX21 News he couldn’t commit to trying to pass legislation but wants to address this issue.

“Seeing where resolution can’t be found or where pressure can’t be applied and I think that is where my role is at this point,” Rep. Geitner said.

UCHealth Spokesperson Dan Weaver said they could not share or confirm any information regarding a specific patient.