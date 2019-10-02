Colorado Springs woman convicted in dragging death is set to be released early

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A woman convicted in the death of a tow truck driver who was dragged by her car is set to be released early from prison.

According to the Department of Corrections, Detra Farries has been accepted into a community corrections program in Arapahoe County.

A Colorado Springs jury convicted Farries of vehicular homicide and other charges in the 2011 death of Allen Lew Rose.

She was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Prosecutors said that Farries drove off as Rose was preparing to tow her SUV. He died after getting caught in a cable he had attached to her vehicle.

Farries’ attorneys insisted that she didn’t realize Rose was being dragged.

Department of Corrections does not approve community corrections placements. Those approvals are conducted by the appropriate local community corrections board.

Colorado statute dictates when someone becomes eligible for community corrections and DOC does not make that determination.

Based on her sentence, and in accordance with statute, Farries is eligible for community corrections. In May of 2018 a referral was sent to community corrections in Denver and Arapahoe County and was denied by both in August of 2018. A subsequent referral was made and accepted by Arapahoe County on September 20.

Victim notifications were sent out in May and in June informing them that Farries had applied for community corrections. Another victim notification was sent out once Farries was accepted to community corrections.

At this time, she is still in custody at the Denver Women’s Correctional Facility awaiting transfer to the community corrections facility.