Today’s Southern Colorado weather forecast

Last Update: February 22nd, 3:50 AM

EARLY MORNING: A band of moderate to heavy snow will work off the foothills impacting the southern half of El Paso County and highway 50 from eastern Fremont County through Pueblo County. The band is dropping a quick burst of snow and is making roads slick. Temps are cold in the arctic air with widespread single digits/teens. Factor in the wind chill and most spots are feeling below 0 temps to start the day.

TUESDAY: Tuesday will be frigid with ongoing snow chances for the Front Range and I-25 through most of the day. We won’t wake up to accumulations, but the Tuesday morning commute is when impacts start for the Front Range and most of I-25. Ongoing snow showers will cause lower visibility and with very cold temperatures already in place, snow will start to stick. Snow becomes heavier into the evening and Wednesday morning.

The mountains will be the most favored with this storm, with several days of heavy snow. Travel conditions will be tough starting Monday night through Thursday for most mountain passes. Between 1 and 2 feet of snow will be possible for some of the mountain areas. The San Juan mountains are looking at snow closer to 3 feet!

EXTENDED: Another wave will reinforce snow chances and frigid air on Wednesday. Snow totals will stack up more with scattered showers through the day. Snow will favor the same areas as the first wave, with highest impacts along I-25 and into higher terrain areas. The Front Range will deal with snow most of the day, with pockets of heavier snow at times.

Snow along the Front Range will likely be light, but really cold arctic air can produce some really airy and fluffy snow that can easily accumulate a couple inches. Stay with the FOX21 Storm team for the latest updates!