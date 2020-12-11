Colorado Springs waitress shocked by $1,000 tip ahead of the holidays

COLORADO SPRINGS — A normal Friday shift at Bubba’s 33 in Colorado Springs took a turn for the extraordinary when a group of regulars got together.

Shelby Riche said 10 of her customers each contributed $100 for her tip, for a grand total of $1,000. Riche said she had to stop what she was doing and call her family to tell them about the early Christmas surprise.

Bubba 33 management told FOX21 News that Riche is a struggling single mother who hasn’t received unemployment benefits, and is behind on bills. To make matters more difficult, Riche, originally from Louisiana, is far from family.

“I am always the one to look for a silver lining during hard times, but recently I was losing all hope,” Riche said. “Just when I thought things couldn’t get any better, I got blessed with ten amazing gentlemen that made my family’s whole year.”

Riche calling her family with the news!

“She is a very dedicated and highly motivated employee who always provides amazing service to all of our guests! She is always willing to work any shift we have even on days like today when it’s snowing and freezing outside! We are very fortunate to have her as part of our team!” Bubba’s 33 Management Team

“I am forever grateful,” Riche said. “After that, I know we’re gonna be okay.”