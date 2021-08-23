Colorado Springs veteran and Paralympian to be a Toko Paralympics Opening Ceremony’s flag bearer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– Melissa Stockwell has been named a flag bearer for the Opening Ceremony of the 2021 Tokyo Paralympics.

Stockwell placed bronze in triathlon in the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio de Janiero, Brazil and is a three-time ITU Paratriathlon World Champion with consecutive titles from 2010 to 2012.

The Colorado Springs resident is a veteran with a Purple Heart and is also a Bronze Star Medal recipient.

