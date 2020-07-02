Colorado Springs Utilities to enforce water usage rules

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Utilities will soon be implementing water wise rules for landscapes that need watered.

CSU says implementing the new water-wise rules is one way we can responsibly and efficiently use water for the benefit of our community, neighbors, and our rivers.

There are six key water-wise rules.

You may water up to three days a week. You choose the days. In warmer weather (May 1-Oct. 15) only water before 10 a.m. or after 6 p.m. to reduce evaporation. Don’t let water pool on hard surfaces or flow down gutters. Repair leaking sprinkler systems within 10 days. Use a shut-off nozzle when washing anything with a hose. Clean hard surfaces (such as driveways, sidewalks and patios) with water only if there is a public health and safety concern.

These rules apply to homes and businesses.

“Moving into 2020, we will be sending educational letters initially, and then there will be a possibility of fines,” said Catherine Moravec at Colorado Springs Utilities.

In 2021 and beyond, second-time offenders may be fined $100, according to CSU.

CSU says with proper watering techniques, current landscapes can remain healthy with three days of watering per week.

According to FOX21 Storm Team Meterologist Emily Roehler, Colorado Springs has been in a drought since late April as abnormally dry, and jumped to moderate drought in early May.

You can learn more about free lawn, landscape and irrigation resources at the Conservation and Environmental Center, 2855 Mesa Road and at www.csu.org/waterwiserules.