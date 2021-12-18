Colorado Springs Utilities provides Saturday power outage update

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) has provided yet another update regarding the remaining power outages around the city.

Saturday morning, CSU reported approximately 2,800 power outages left out of the 40,000 outages that were originally reported Wednesday.

According to CSU, complete restoration of power is expected by Sunday, Dec. 19.

CSU told media outlets it had 400 employees on the ground restoring power. In addition to CSU employees, the Colorado Springs Police Department, Colorado Springs Fire Department, Xcel Energy employees, and crews from Fountain are also on-hand to help with restoration efforts.

Click here for CSU’s outage map

Challenges that remain prevalent include debris and downed trees.

Once power is restored, cleanup efforts will begin. Crews will be picking up debris and vegetation from streets, driveways, and structures starting next week.

The damaged poles we’ve removed/replaced are stacking up. Crews have restored power to about 92% of impacted customers. Approx 2,800 customers remain out of service. Customers with service may experience intermittent outages as we work in and around the area to restore others. pic.twitter.com/NcLBvzSh1D — Colorado Springs Utilities (@CSUtilities) December 18, 2021

The City of Colorado Springs’ website has several resources available. To view those, click here.