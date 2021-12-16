Colorado Springs Utilities: If you have a broken mast, a contractor must fix it before power can be restored

COLORADO SPRINGS — Some Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) customers may have to take additional steps to have their power restored, particularly those with overhead electric lines and masts.

CSU sent out the following tweet Wednesday evening:

Very important❗ If you live in an area with overhead electric lines, check your mast for damage. If it's damaged, it needs to be repaired by a licensed contractor BEFORE we can restore power. https://t.co/67uinPonEq pic.twitter.com/gbSMgnWJ6u — Colorado Springs Utilities (@CSUtilities) December 16, 2021

A mast, which is outside on your roof or at your meter, feeds power to your home from overhead lines. It typically resembles a metal pipe or tube.

“To ensure power is flowing to your house, take a look at your mast, but because it’s energized, never touch it,” CSU wrote. “If it looks loose, bent or damaged, contact an electrician for repairs. As the homeowner, you are responsible for mast maintenance.”

Should an outage occur, CSU says your mast must be in working order before it can restore power to your home.