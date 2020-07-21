Colorado Springs unveils new playground at Patty Jewett Junction

COLORADO SPRINGS — The City of Colorado Springs has a new play area at Patty Jewett Junction located east of downtown.

Mayor John Suthers joined city leaders at a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday afternoon. The play area is located next to Shooks Run Trail at the intersection of Columbia and Corona Streets which is between Wahsatch Avenue and Uintah Streets.

The 2,000 square-foot play area features two play structures which pay homage to the area’s railroad history and Patty Jewett’s distinguished rose garden.

The total project cost $90,000, $40,000 of which was fundraised by neighbors. The rest was provided by the trails, open space and parks sales tax.







“It’s incredible,” Construction Project Manager Jacob Butterfield said. “I mean it’s great to partner with the neighborhood, see your neighborhood grow and foster that. The end product with everything the parks department did, with the neighborhood, it just goes to show that this is going to be valued for a very, very, very long time.”

Also during the ceremony, the ceremony the city celebrated recent improvements to Shooks Run Trail part of legacy loop thanks to funds generated by voter-approved issue 2-B.