Colorado Springs unveils master plan for historic parks, asks for feedback

COLORADO SPRINGS — The City of Colorado Springs is asking for feedback on their master plan for the historic parks in downtown Colorado Springs, which includes Acacia Park, Antlers Park, and Alamo Park.

The plan outlines the future of the parks, which includes a permanent ice rink, dog park, climbing wall, improved evening lighting, an elevated viewing deck, and an elevated tree walk, among many other concepts across the three parks.

The $2 million dollars received as part of the tax approved by voters in November 2019 will be used for the more short term projects, the city says.

“The TABOR dollars approved last year for these parks, will just give us a really wonderful start. The $2 million allows us to create a project list and allows us to identify some short-term projects and then we’ll have to look at a long-term strategy… how do we implement the bulk of these items,” said Connie Schmeisser, Landscape Architect, City of Colorado Springs.

“All of these that are seen on the master plan are conceptual. So, we still need to look at a final design process and construction documents before we can move forward on changing things in the park,” said Schmeisser.

Acacia Park Inspiration Ideas

Antlers Park Inspiration Ideas

Alamo Park Inspiration Ideas

Click here to view the master plan on the City’s website and to give feedback.

Master Plan park maps: