Colorado Springs traffic cameras

COLORADO SPRINGS — Cold temperatures and snow have rolled across the Pikes Peak Region overnight into Tuesday.

The City of Fountain is currently on Accident Alert status. That means if you are involved in a traffic accident and there are no injuries, no suspected alcohol or drugs involved, both drivers are licensed and all vehicles involved are registered, please exchange information with the other party.

Report the incident online within 72 hours.

If you’re driving across Colorado Springs on Tuesday, check the city’s traffic cameras for a live look at road conditions before you go.