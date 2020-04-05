Colorado Springs testing site expands; offers free COVID-19 tests for people over 65

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 11, 2020 file photo, a technician prepares COVID-19 coronavirus patient samples for testing at a laboratory in New York’s Long Island. Wide scale testing is a critical part of tracking and containing infectious diseases. But the U.S. effort has been plagued by a series of missteps, including accuracy problems with the test kits the CDC sent to other labs and bureaucratic hurdles that slowed the entrance of large, private sector labs. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

COLORADO SPRINGS– The FEMA-sponsored COVID-19 testing site that is currently providing testing for health care workers and first responders is now expanding to provide testing for individuals over 65 years who have symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath).

Beginning Sunday, April 5, 2020, the site will be open from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. The following people are encouraged to come get tested:

Health care workers

First responders

Individuals who are over 65 years and are experiencing symptoms

After April 5, the site will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

See below for more details on testing:

The site is located at 175 S. Union Blvd. in the back parking lot.

in the back parking lot. Individuals only need to bring a picture ID and insurance information if they have it.

Qualified individuals will be tested, regardless of insurance status.

There is no cost for the testing, and no need to have a doctor’s prescription to receive testing.

This is a drive-through site and you will not be getting out of your car.

Please do not bring pets or others in your vehicle that will not be getting tested.

“We are grateful for the support of our federal partners at FEMA,” said Lisa Powell, El Paso County Public Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Program Manager. “The ability to expand local testing capability is an incredible resource, and it gives us the opportunity to provide expedited testing for our most vulnerable populations.”

For more information on the coronavirus, visit the CDC website here.