Colorado Springs shops prep for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday sales

COLORADO SPRINGS — Shops in downtown Colorado Springs are prepping for two of the busiest shopping days of the year.

“So it’s Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, and those are going to be two of our biggest days of the year,” Teri Forney, the Store Manager of Pikes Peak Lemonade, said.

Both in El Paso County and Pueblo County, retail shops are only allowed to have 25% capacity inside; local shop owners said they have to be creative about still getting their products out to customers.

“Were really pushing our pickup system and our delivery. So we deliver within a 20-mile radius for only $3.00,” Forney added.

Risa Goodwin, Owner of Crafted Colorado Hand Made Market, stated that they don’t want to feel like they are turning customers away, but they have to follow the state’s guidelines.

“Thankfully, in March, we already went down to 25% capacity. We know we’re not going to have more than a dozen people in the store,” Goodwin said.

For more information on small shops you can shop at for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, click here.