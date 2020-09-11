Colorado Springs shooting victim identified, 25th homicide investigation underway

COLORADO SPRINGS — El Paso County Coroner’s Office identified a shooting victim from September 4 as 34-year-old Martin Rodriguez Ramirez of Colorado Springs.

While the Coroner’s Office will make the official cause and manner of death determination, this death is being investigated as a homicide and continues to be an active investigation.

Rodriguez Ramirez’s death is the 25th homicide investigation in the City of Colorado Springs in 2020. The CSPD investigated 16 homicides at this time last year.

On September 4, at approximately 10:00 P.M., officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) were dispatched to a report of a shooting in the 4500 block of London Lane. When they arrived, officers located a man with an apparent gunshot wound.

Detectives from CSPD’s Homicide/Assault Unit responded and assumed responsibility for the investigation. Based upon preliminary information, it appears that there was a physical altercation that devolved into a shooting. While detectives continue to interview witnesses and process the scene, they believe they have identified all the parties involved in this incident and that there is no danger to the public.

Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.