COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Parents demanding answers following allegations that teachers forced middle school students in Colorado Springs to tape masks to their faces.

Academy School District 20 is now investigating the claims. More than 100 students and staff members are being interviewed about the situation.

A picture of a sixth-grader from Chinook Trail Middle School with their mask taped to their face made its round on social media over the weekend. The mother of the child said it was posted to find out if other parents were aware of the new policy of taped masks and if there were more students being taped.

“It’s a type of a restraint to me,” Parent Stephanie M. said.

Stephanie told FOX21 News that she had sent her daughter a picture from time-hop an app that shares photos from years past and the daughter sent her a selfie in return wearing a mask with tape on it Friday. That is when Stephanie started asking questions.

“With the mask mandates and everything she’s become she likes them because they hide her face cause of acne or whatnot, what really made me sad was that she didn’t see what was wrong,” Stephanie added.

Stephanie explained that her daughter was only given one warning to keep her mask over her nose, or she would need to tape to keep it up. The sixth-grader told her mom that a couple of weeks ago this new policy went into practice with teachers enforcing it.

“She said the teachers were wearing the masking tape around their wrists like bracelets and whenever someone’s mask would fall down they would tape them,” Parent Tori Skeldum said. “It’s sad that our world is coming to this and teachers would think it is ok.”

Academy School District 20 has has a mask mandate since September 27 because of so many kids having to quarantine but these parents think they are taking it too far now.

“It’s developing some sort of mentality in our children where that kind of restraint over your face,” Stephanie explained. “Your face is you, that is how people know you, they are just doubling down on hiding you and not letting you breathe and it just it’s conformity to the extreme.”

The school district said in a statement: “Currently, we do not have concrete findings. As we know more, we will keep our community apprized. We thank our community for their patience and support as we take the appropriate steps to address these serious allegations.”

The district said an email was sent out to parents on Monday about the situation.

“We’ve heard rumors that students did it on their own, we’ve heard rumors that teachers handed out the tape, we’ve heard rumors that teachers joked about it but the students got the tape, there are so many versions of this story that is why we need to actually talk with every single student and find out what really happened,” D-20 Chief Communications Allison Cortez said.

The Chinook Trail Middle School Principal has planned to meet with Stephanie and her daughter to discuss what happened on Friday.