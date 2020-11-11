Colorado Springs School District 11 to move to remote learning

COLORADO SPRINGS — D11 in Colorado Springs announced on its website Wednesday that the entire district would move to remote learning when classes resume after Thanksgiving Break.

It is the latest in a string of local districts to make the switch back to online classes.

A statement from Superintendent, Dr. Michael Thomas, included the following information:



With multiple new positive COVID-19 cases and school quarantines just over the past few days, our school district has reached a tipping point and we are making the very difficult decision to shift to remote learning beginning right after the Thanksgiving break until the winter break, returning to in-person learning at the beginning of the second semester (January 6 for students to return in person, staff returns January 4, 2021).

>>READ THE FULL STATEMENT FROM D11 HERE