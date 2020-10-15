Colorado Springs School District 11 creates COVID-19 dashboard for updates

COLORADO SPRINGS — In an effort to remain transparent with the community, the Colorado Springs School District 11 created a new COVID-19 dashboard.

LINK: www.d11.org (click on the View daily COVID-19 case data on our new Interactive Dashboard link).

On the dashboard, families, students, staff, and community members may see the total confirmed cases, cases by grade level, locations with confirmed cases, and whether a school is currently on an in-peson, remote, or partially in-person status.

>>>Academy School District 20 creates COVID-19 dashboard for updates