Colorado Springs robotics company hustles to make hundreds of 3-D printed face shields

COLORADO SPRINGS – The group at Titan Robotics has worked the last few weeks to make both face shields and facemasks for hospital workers in the state.

“Were gearing up to make thousands of these halos,” Maddie Guillory, the CMO for Titan Robotics said.

The halo is the base for the face shield. It’s the head portion that is eventually attached to the plastic screen front. That is why Titan Robotics is working hand and hand with other businesses in Colorado Springs, including MotoMinded LLC.

“Our laser cutter cuts out the plastic portion of the shield,” Chris Vestal, the owner of MotorMinded LLC said. “We figured if we worked together we would be able to make the most amount of face shields in the shortest amount of time.”

So far, Titan Robotics has made hundreds of face shields. They have donated dozens but are also selling them, at cost, to states outside of Colorado.

“We are not making any money on these,” Guillory said. “We are selling them at cost to cover the cost of materials which is very low.”

To make one halo Guillory said it takes about five and a half minutes. Vestal said it only takes about 60 seconds to cut out the plastic shield portion.

“The goal is to make around 300 a day,” Vestal said. “If not we’d like to reach 400.”

Guillory said they have also made a handful of the plastic face masks that cover just the mouth and nose portion. She said those are still being evaluated by hospitals and other organizations to make sure they will work. She said the great thing about the face shields that have been approved by doctors and hospitals is that they can be sanitized and reused.

If your hospital interested in these face shields you can find them here.