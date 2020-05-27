Colorado Springs restaurants are reopening

COLORADO SPRINGS — Restaurants in Colorado are re-opening at reduced capacity this week as the state continues to slowly reopen.

Many restaurants in Colorado Springs transitioned back to dine-in seating on Wednesday but with modifications.

Restaurants across the state can open Wednesday if they limit themselves to half of their posted occupancy limit however if they use outdoor patios or public spaces for customers they can seat more than 50 percent capacity.

Restaurants in places like El Paso and Routt Counties have already been allowed to re-open under special approvals by state health officials.

“We are going above and beyond with our sanitation practices,” Manager at Tucanos Brazilian Grill Christina Saitz said. “We are making sure that even services that aren’t touched are still wiped down and sanitized. We have special sanitizer stations set up for the guests to use, as well as different ones for the employees.”

The restaurant manager said they are temperature checking all employees and they are all required to wear masks and gloves at all times, regardless if they are around guests or not. She said they are just happy to get back to work, keeping customers and employees happy.

“I wouldn’t call it a worry but our main priority and concern are to keep our staff and our guests safe,” Saitz said. “So we are going to do everything in our power to ensure that anybody who comes through those doors leaves happy and healthy. We want them to come back and feel comfortable the entire time they are here and know that we are strictly adhering to those policies provided by El Paso County and the governor. We’re going to make sure we are doing everything we can to keep everybody safe while letting them have a Brazilian experience.”

Tucanos Brazilian Grill is not asking or requiring guests to wear masks, but they can if that is what is most comfortable for them. The buffet is not open right now.

“We are still an ‘all you care to eat’ facility,” Saitz explained. “We’re just having the food come from the back, in the kitchen. So we are bringing that out to the guests. There is an order form. They can still try everything that we offer on the menu and they can still have as much of it as they like.”

Other changes they’ve made to the restaurant is that nobody will be coming in until their table is ready and their entire party is ready. There are also disposable menus available as well.

Children’s Day Camps and Youth Sports Camps will also be able to open on June 1, but residential overnight camps won’t be allowed to open yet.