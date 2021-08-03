Colorado Springs remembers the death of De’Von Bailey 2 years later

August 3, 2019: The shooting occurred on Saturday at approximately 6:45 p.m., after CSPD officers responded to a call of a personal robbery.

August 6, 2019: The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office identified the man killed in an officer-involved shooting in the 2400 block of East Fountain Blvd. as 19-year-old Devon Malik Bailey. Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers released a statement in response to the shooting.

August 7, 2019: Security footage from a home nearby, obtained by FOX21 News, shows part of the incident, during which 19-year-old Devon Malik Bailey was struck by gunfire.

August 15, 2019: The Colorado Springs Police Department released body camera footage from the shooting. The department redacted the video and published it on Vimeo.

August 22, 2019: Colorado Gov. Jared Polis called for an independent review of the shooting.

October 4, 2019: The investigation into Bailey’s death was referred to a grand jury. This was after Bailey’s family called for an independent special prosecutor to investigate the circumstances of the deadly shooting.

November 13, 2019: A grand jury ruling found Colorado Springs Police Officers Sgt. Alan Van’t Land and Officer Blake Evenson were justified in their use of deadly force.

December 2, 2019: The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office released a complete report of search warrants, interviews, and autopsy reports connected to the shooting. Pictures, maps and interviews, and more are included in the 385-page report. The report also included the results of Bailey’s autopsy, which showed the man was shot three times in the back and once in the elbow.

March 27, 2020: The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced that it would not pursue criminal charges against the Colorado Springs Police Officers involved in the shooting. The Federal Bureau of Investigation, which reviews shootings by police officers, said it did not find evidence of federal criminal rights violations.

June 4, 2020: De’Von Bailey’s family filed a federal lawsuit against the city of Colorado Springs and the two officers responsible for the fatal shots. The lawsuit names the city of Colorado Springs and the two officers who fired at Bailey as defendants. It alleges police violated Bailey’s constitutional rights and used excessive force. It also claims Bailey’s death was a result of racially biased policing.