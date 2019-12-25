Colorado Springs recycle worker surprises 3-year-old

COLORADO SPRINGS — A 3-year-old in the Stetson Hills community in Colorado Springs got a sweet surprise from his favorite local recycle worker.

Robert Decker, Caleb’s father videotaped the encounter.

Caleb looks forward to seeing Springs Waste Systems employee Rick every Monday for trash pick up, but this week Caleb was ready to hand Rick a holiday gift.

To Caleb’s surprise, Rick had a present wrapped for him as well. When Caleb unwrapped the gift it was a Tonka Recycle Truck, just like “Recycle Ricks.”

Caleb and “Recycle Rick” have a special bond. Rick lets Caleb move the controls to pick up and dump the trash into his truck, something Caleb loves to do! Caleb thinks Rick has a super cool job.

The unexpected drop-off teaches Caleb it’s not the outside but what’s inside that counts. Robert said this is what this time of year is about!

“Merry Christmas, you’re my best friend!” Rick said to Caleb.