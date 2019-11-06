Colorado Springs ranked 17th “Emerging Travel Destination” worldwide

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs has made it to the top of a lot of “best of” lists lately and the newest one — “The 30 Top Emerging Travel Destinations for 2020” by Travel Lemming.

The list is decided by people who have been all over the world.

Each year the website asks governments and tourism boards to create nominations for the best trending destinations in their region.

Colorado Springs was nominated by our state tourism office.

Then nominees are voted on by a panel of judges, which are some of the best-traveled bloggers on the planet.

Colorado Springs ranked 17th in the Top Emerging Travel Destinations for 2020, alongside Nova Scotia, Rwanda, Uzbekistan and only three other destinations in the U.S.

Click to place your vote.