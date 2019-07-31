Colorado Springs prepares for sesquicentennial

COLORADO SPRINGS — The City of Colorado Springs is preparing for its sesquicentennial celebration, which will occur in 2021.

Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers announces plans for the city’s 150th birthday celebration.

On Wednesday, Mayor John Suthers, Council President Richard Skorman, and others, were on hand at the site where surveyors drove the first stake for the future town of Colorado Springs. That’s located at the southeast corner of Cascade Blvd. and Pikes Peak Ave.

The kick-off event was held to announce plans for the city’s 150th birthday on July 31, 2021, as well as to let residents and businesses know how they can get involved in the lead up to the big celebration.