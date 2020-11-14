Colorado Springs Police warn of “secret shopping” scams

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSFD) is warning of “secret shopping” scams that are starting to surface in Colorado Springs.

According to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), the scam involves a fake company sending people texts, emails, or letters which may involve depositing a check, withdrawing money, or sending it to someone.

The FTC says if anyone tells you to go buy gift cards and share the PIN numbers, that’s a scam, too.

"Secret Shopping" scams are starting to surface in Colorado Springs!



About "Secret Shopping" scams⬇️https://t.co/j0HGWPNYKu



Remember, that if someone asks you for money quickly, or requests gift cards, it's most likely a scammer. Be diligent & safe. pic.twitter.com/ddLBkSnt1Q — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) November 14, 2020

If you feel that you have been scammed, tell the FTC at ftc.gov/complaint.

If you already cashed a fake check and sent money to a scammer, find out how to report to gift card, wire transfer and money order businesses. Read more in How to Spot, Avoid and Report Fake Check Scams.