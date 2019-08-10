Colorado Springs police send out warning

COLORADO SPRINGS — After a planned protest last week turned violent, Colorado Springs Police had a new strategy for a follow-up protest downtown Saturday. They issued a warning late Saturday morning, making sure the public knew of a planned protest.

The Everbridge Notification was sent out to residents for a two block radius around the Police Operations Center.

The message read:

“This is the Colorado Springs Police department with an important message. There is a police activity related to a planned protest in the area of 705 s Nevada. You are asked to stay indoors and avoid the area. CSPD will send an all clear Message when appropriate.”

The protest is scheduled to begin at 11:30 A.M. and go on until 1 P.M.





