Colorado Springs Police searching for robbery suspects

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– Colorado Springs Police are looking for two women who they say stole from another woman at a large shopping center parking lot, in broad daylight.

Police say around 10:00 a.m. Saturday morning, the two suspects stole the victim’s purse while driving a Ford Eco-sport SUV. The shopping center is located at 9600 Prominent Point.

A similar car was reported stolen earlier this week.

The victim says her credit cards were used moments later near Austin Bluffs and Academy Boulevard.

Police say one of the suspects may use a crutch to walk.

If you have any information, contact police.