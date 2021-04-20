Colorado Springs Police searching for missing 38-year-old at-risk woman

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police are asking for your help in locating a missing woman.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, 38-year-old Nichole Taylor was last seen on April 10 in the area of Westmoreland Road near a neighborhood just south of UCCS. She is considered at-risk.

She is described as a white female, approximately 5’9, 200 pounds with brown shoulder-length hair and blue eyes. Police also say she was last seen wearing glasses, a purple sweatshirt, and a black backpack.

If you have any information, please call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.