Colorado Springs Police searching for an armed suspect involved in downtown attempted robbery

COLORADO SPRINGS — Police are investigating an attempted robbery after a man tried to rob three people in the area of North Nevada and East Monument on Friday night.

Police say around 11 p.m., three people were walking home when a man pulled out a gun and demanded money.

Police say one of the victims struggled with the suspect before running from the scene. As that victim ran, the suspect fired a shot in his direction. The suspect then fled the scene.

No one was hurt and nothing was taken in the robbery attempt.

A K9 was called to the scene and a track was attempted, but the suspect was not found.

The man is described as 6’2″ in height, with a thin build, wearing a black ski mask, a white hoodie, and black pants.

If you have any information, call Colorado Springs Police Department.

