Colorado Springs Police search for suspect in car arson

COLORADO SPRINGS – Police are searching for an arson suspect from early Saturday morning near Town Center Drive.

At first, officers patrolling the area thought the fire was coming from a structure but later discovered it was a car behind a business and it was fully engulfed when they arrived.

The car’s owner said his meat delivery driver first alerted him to his car on fire and that police were investigating.

“Well this was my favorite car, it had 245,000 miles on it, we used it a lot and have for many years and I don’t want to lose it, it’s valuable to us,” Mike Callicrate said.

The company, Ranch Foods Direct, looked at their surveillance video and noticed a dark-colored dodge truck that entered their parking lot after 4 a.m. and stuck around for 17 minutes. The car’s owner hopes the cops will be able to find out who totally destroyed his vehicle.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.