COLORADO SPRINGS — Around 9:30 p.m. Friday evening, Colorado Springs Police confirmed Caitlin Moore returned home safely.

Police asked the public’s help finding an at-risk adult in Colorado Springs.

The woman is 23-year-old Caitlin Moore. She was last seen in the 7000 block of Oasis Butte Drive at 6:30 pm. Moore was last seen wearing neon orange spandex pants, and a black long sleeve shirt.

If located please contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000.