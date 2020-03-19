Colorado Springs Police investigate “potential homicide”

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police say a woman is dead, officers found her body at the scene of a reported shooting in the 1900 block of La Salle Street on Thursday.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, around 3:45 P.M. they received reports of a shooting off La Salle Street at the Airlan Arms Apartment complex. When officers arrived they found an adult woman deceased inside the apartment.

HAPPENING NOW 🚨



Officers are responding to reports of a shooting in the 1900 block of La Salle Street. It appears all parties are accounted for and there is not threat to the public. As this situation unfolds, we will inform everyone when/if the PIO responds. — Colorado Springs Police (@CSPDPIO) March 19, 2020

The CSPD Violent Crimes Section has responded and the incident is being investigated as a potential homicide and continues to be an active investigation.

While still early in the investigation, police say it appears that this incident involved two people who knew each other and live in the same residence.

Police say there is no threat to the public and all parties involved in the shooting have been accounted for.

Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line (719) 634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.

This article will be updated.