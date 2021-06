Colorado Springs Police respond to a shooting at a convenience store on East Fountain Boulevard and South Circle Drive.

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department was called out to a deadly shooting at a 7-11 store on East Fountain Boulevard and South Circle Drive on the east side of the city on Thursday morning.

CSPD has confirmed there is one victim. The Major Crimes Unit is investigating, but there is, as yet, no word on a possible suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.