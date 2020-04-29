Colorado Springs Police release names of officers involved in deadly shooting

Shallow depth of field image taken of yellow law enforcement line with police car and lights in the background.

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department has released the names of four officers involved in a deadly force incident that took place on April 19, 2020.

During a response by the Colorado Springs Police Department 28-year-old, Virgill Thorpe was shot and killed. The call came in as a domestic disturbance in the 3200 block of Oak Creek Drive East, located just west of Quail Lake in Colorado Springs. The woman who made the call told police Thorpe was armed with a rifle.

The four CSPD Officers involved in the shooting are Corporal Joseph Somosky, Officer Eddie Nassar, Officer Kristofer Czajkowski, and Officer Charles Warren.

Corporal Somosky has been employed with the Colorado Springs Police Department since July 31, 2002, and is currently assigned to the Gold Hill Division, Shift III.

Officer Nassar has been employed with the Colorado Springs Police Department since July 22, 2019, and is currently assigned to the Gold Hill Division, Shift II.

Officer Czajkowski has been employed with the Colorado Springs Police Department since November 26, 2018, and is currently assigned to the Gold Hill Division, Shift III.

Officer Warren has been employed with the Colorado Springs Police Department since October 17, 2016, and is currently assigned to the Gold Hill Division, Shift II.

Per CSPD policy, officers involved in a deadly force incident are placed on administrative leave for six working days before returning to full duty.

Officers said, when they arrived on scene, Thorpe was outside of the home. Then, they said he ran back in, grabbed a rifle and pointed it at them.

He was taken to a local hospital where he died. The cause and manner of his death will be released by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is the lead investigative agency for this incident.