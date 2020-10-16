Colorado Springs Police needs help finding an 80-year-old woman

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department is asking for assistance in helping locate an 80-year-old woman who walked away from a care facility.

June Ann Cole is described as a white female, 5’0, 110lbs with gray hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt, jeans, purple socks, no shoes.

Cole was last seen in the 3400 block of N. Carefree Circle; police say she walked away from a care facility and suffers from dementia.

Ms. Cole is mostly non-verbal and will only answer yes or no by nodding or shaking her head.

Please call CSPD’s non-emergency line at (719) 444-7000, with any information to help in locating Cole.