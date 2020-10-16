Colorado Springs Police needs help finding an 80-year-old woman

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department is asking for assistance in helping locate an 80-year-old woman who walked away from a care facility.

June Ann Cole is described as a white female, 5’0, 110lbs with gray hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt, jeans, purple socks, no shoes.

Cole was last seen in the 3400 block of N. Carefree Circle; police say she walked away from a care facility and suffers from dementia. 

Ms. Cole is mostly non-verbal and will only answer yes or no by nodding or shaking her head. 

Please call CSPD’s non-emergency line at (719) 444-7000, with any information to help in locating Cole.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local