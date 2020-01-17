Colorado Springs Police looking for missing at-risk woman

COLORADO SPRINGS — Police are asking for help in locating an at-risk adult in Colorado Springs.

The Colorado Springs Police Department are asking for assistance in finding 37-year-old Kimberly Peterson who has not been seen or heard from since January 1.

Police said Peterson reportedly went to the hospital for stomach pains on the morning of January 1st. Her assisted living center and the hospital arranged transportation for to return back home when she was finished, however, Peterson instead walked away from the hospital.

She was last seen wearing a green jacket and blue jeans.

If anyone has information on Peterson’s location, please immediately call CSPD at (719) 444-7000.