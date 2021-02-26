Colorado Springs Police investigating stabbing near Memorial Park

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Friday around 2:00 p.m., police received a report of a stabbing in the 1400 block of East Fountain Boulevard, which is near Memorial Park in downtown Colorado Springs.

Medical personnel arrived on scene first and located the adult victim who was suffering from what appeared to be multiple stab wounds, according to CSPD.

The victim was immediately transported to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are in the process of developing information about the incident. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information or who is a witness, is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.