Colorado Springs Police investigating fatal crash off Interstate 25

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) investigates a deadly crash in Colorado Springs that happened on Tuesday, November 24.

Police say the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on southbound Interstate 25 at the Garden of the Gods exit. A Dodge pick-up truck was headed southbound on Interstate 25 when the driver lost control, according to CSPD. The truck struck the concrete lane divider twice before coming to a rest in the southbound lanes of traffic.

The driver, 69-year-old Robert Trenholm of Colorado Springs, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. On November 25, 2020, Mr. Trenholm died due to injuries he suffered in the crash.

Police said the driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. It has not yet been determined if excessive speed or alcohol and drugs are considered factors in the crash.

The investigation into this crash is ongoing.

Trenholm is the 46th traffic fatality in Colorado Springs in 2020. At this time last year, there were 41 traffic fatalities.