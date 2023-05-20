(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving two officers with the Fountain Police Department (FPD).

According to FPD, just before 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, police responded to a call near Taos Circle, for an alleged Domestic Violence Disturbance. According to police, when two officers arrived on the scene and began to investigate, the suspect’s dog attacked an officer.

FPD stated that while the dog was attacking the officer, the suspect then allegedly began to assault both officers. While being attacked by the suspect and the dog, both officers apparently shot at least one round hitting the suspect and the dog, said FPD.

The suspect was taken to the hospital with at least one gunshot wound, and the dog died at the scene, according to police. One officer was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries due to a dog bite, the second officer was not injured.

Based on FPD’s policy, both officers have been placed on paid administrative leave. CSPD will be investigating this incident, which is common practice for an officer-involved shooting.