One dead in shooting south of downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police confirm one person is dead after a shooting Monday afternoon near Water Works Car Wash at 525 South Nevada Avenue.

Officers said the suspect and victim had an altercation in an alley way near Water Works Car Wash and the victim was shot at least once.

Police say while attempting to flee, a suspect struck a unmarked police vehicle. No officers were injured in the incident.

A suspect fleeing the scene of a shooting crashes into a Colorado Springs Police vehicle on October 7, 2019. /Krista Witiak – FOX21 News

There is a large police presence in the area as officers investigate the circumstances of this shooting and some road closures are in place, to include: South Nevada at Rio Grande, Las Animas Street, and Moreno Avenue.

Here is the area that is blocked off! After shooting and crash! Please avoid this area during your evening commute! @FOX21News pic.twitter.com/PiQvD7xWdk — CMoore News® (@CMoore_News) October 7, 2019

Colorado Springs Police enforce road closures after a deadly shooting at 525 S. Nevada on Monday afternoon. /Krista Witiak – FOX21 News

Police say there is no threat to the public, but ask that you avoid the area for “the foreseeable future”.

