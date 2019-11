COLORADO SPRINGS – Officers were called to the intersection of Briargate Blvd. and N. Union Blvd Tuesday night around 7:15 p.m.

FOX21 News has confirmed at least one person is injured from a gunshot wound. No word on the condition of the victim but that person was taken to a nearby hospital.

The Media staging area for the shooting at Briargate Blvd. and N. Union Blvd. will be the parking lot N/E of the intersection (Gold's Gym).@CSPDPIO — CSPD Duty Lieutenant (@CSPDDutyLt) November 6, 2019

Police are asking people to please avoid the area. No word yet if a suspect is in custody.

FOX21 News has a crew headed to the scene. This is a developing story and this article will be updated.