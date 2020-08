COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police responded to a shots fired call near Platte and Swope Avenues in the the Knob Hill neighborhood, just east of downtown.

It happened before 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Eastbound Platte Avenue was blocked to traffic at Swope Avenue, for about an hour.

Officers are investigating a shots fired call in the area of Platte Ave and Swope Ave. Platte Ave is shut down EB at Swope Ave because of this investigation @CSPDDutyLt — CSPD Duty Lieutenant (@CSPDDutyLt) August 13, 2020

Eastbound Platte Avenue at Swope is back open.

