Colorado Springs Police investigate deadly motorcycle crash involving a city bus

COLORADO SPRINGS — Police were investigating a deadly motorcycle crash Tuesday evening.

Officers were dispatched around 5:20 p.m. to N. Nevada Avenue and Chambers Street where a motorcycle and bus collided. Police said parts of both directions of Nevada are closed in the area as investigators piece together what happened.

Investigators believe the motorcyclist was speeding. According to police, the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet but died at the scene.

The city bus was not carrying any passengers at the time of the crash and the driver was uninjured.