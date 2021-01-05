Colorado Springs Police begins outside review of officers’ use of force

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has selected the company Transparency Matters LLC. to conduct a review of officers’ use of force incidents.

The company will review several aspects of CSPD Use of Force incidents:

Conduct a comprehensive analysis of CSPD use of force, to include demographic data.

Use scientifically valid methods to determine whether and to what extent CSPD use of force data reflects disparities among various demographic categories.

Compare CSPD’s use of force data to similarly situated cities as one benchmark to provide context to the study.

Vendor will identify possible reasons for any disparities that are found, grounded in extant research.

Vendor will make recommendations for future data collection and research methodology that could be used by CSPD to help clarify reasons for any disparities in force that are found.

Vendor will provide scientifically valid recommendations on reducing disparities in police use force, which may include community recommendations and police recommendations.

Conduct a presentation in a public forum in Colorado Springs on the findings.

“We’re hoping to find where we use force, why we use force and when we use force,” said CSPD Commander Sean Mandel. “It’s very serious when police use force with one another. We want to make sure that we are using force within policy and within the law.”

In 2020, CSPD released 2019 statistics of the Department’s use of force. It found that in the 337,147 calls for service physical force of some kind was used in 532 of them.

CSPD said transparency will be addressed releasing data earlier than the fourth quarter of 2021, when Transparency Matters review will be completed.

A summer of demonstrations, at times in front of CSPD headquarters, called for changes to the criminal justice system. While the demonstrations may have increased the urgency for this review, Mandel says it didn’t influence its occurrence.

“Police use of force and police-community relations are the two topics that everyone seems to talk about so, that’s something Chief [Vince] Niski wanted to have analyzed for our agency and we think it will be important, not only for our agency, but the results will be important for our community as well,” Commander Mandel said.