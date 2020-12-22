Colorado Springs Police arrest suspect for Sheriff’s office theft

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– Colorado Springs Police (CSPD) recovered a gun that was stolen from an El Paso County Sheriff’s office patrol car on Tuesday.

Officers with the Downtown Area Response Team (DART) were on routine patrol when a witness told police there was a man with a handgun in Acacia Park, in downtown Colorado Springs.

CSPD says the male suspect was a convicted felon and was in possession of the Glock semi-automatic pistol which was taken from an El Paso County Sheriff’s office patrol car on December 20, 2020.

The suspect, 36-year-old Chantry Jacob Loewen, was arrested for First-Degree Criminal Trespass, Possession of Weapons by Previous Offenders, and transported to the El Paso County Jail.

On December 20, the following items were stolen from an El Paso County Sheriff’s Office patrol car: body-worn camera, a ballistic vest, a Taser, and Glock semi-automatic pistol.

Anyone with information or is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.