Colorado Springs Police arrest 5 in undercover operation for online luring and exploitation of minors

COLORADO SPRINGS — In December, the Colorado Springs Police Department’s Internet Crimes against Children (ICAC) Unit conducted an undercover operation into the online luring and exploitation of minors.

The following individuals were arrested on suspicion of internet luring of a child class four felony and attempted sexual assault on a child a class five felony.

Michael Lowell Renfro, 39 of Colorado Springs



Timothy William Brace, 22 of Fort Carson

Gustavo Cota, 28 of Colorado Springs



Bryan George Blakely, 29 of Littleton

Robert Allen Elliott, 49 of Woodland Park

Police shared photos of the suspects on twitter Friday. Police said this was a push to crack down on internet crimes. The group was arrested on December 18, 2019.