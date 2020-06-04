Closings and Delays
Colorado Springs playgrounds reopen

COLORADO SPRINGS — City playgrounds are officially reopening Friday, June 5.

Based on CDPHE’s personal recreation guidance issued Thursday, all of the City’s 137 playgrounds will reopen to 10 people at a time. Signage will be posted at each site with the capacity recommendation and physical distancing and hygiene reminders.

The City asks people for voluntary compliance and to do the following:

  • Continue to physically distance, staying at least 6 feet from members of other households .
  • Stay home other than getting  tested if you are sick or have COVID-19 symptoms
  • Avoid recreating in public spaces if anyone in your household is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.
  • Encouraged to wear a mask while recreating.
  • Bring hand sanitizer to clean hands when soap and water is not available.

The full recreation guidance is here: https://covid19.colorado.gov/safer-at-home/recreation

More info to come on Friday regarding updates to other Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services facilities and program, but I wanted to at least confirm the playground piece for you before tonight’s newscasts.

