Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum honors Black History Month

The Pioneers Museum celebrating Black History Month through their new exhibit which highlights 150 years of Colorado Springs!

The museum closed its doors again last November due to the pademic and opened earlier this year again, and nothing would stop them from celebrating Black History Month.

The exhibit COS@150 is a timeline of the city’s history told through 150 objects, including artifacts, documents, photos and pieces of history from African and Black Americans who helped shape Colorado Springs into what it is now.

The exhibit opens at 10 a.m. with staggering opening hours and you must reserve a timeslot online which you can do on their website.

Head to the museum and check out all the black history displays highlighting local people from Colorado Springs who made a difference.

