COLORADO SPRING, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating the death of a 39-year-old man.

On Sunday, at approximately 12:06 a.m. CSPD’s Communication Center received reports of shots being fired at the 2500 block of East Uintah Street, according to a press release.

CSPD officers responded to the scene where they discovered a man dead. CSPD’s Violent Crime Section Homicide/Assault Unit responded to assume responsibility for the investigation.

On Tuesday, the El Paso County Coroners Office Conducted an autopsy on the man.

The man was later identified as Gilberto Barajas.

According to authorities, Barajas died of gunshot wounds and his manner of death was ruled a homicide, stated the release.

Police noted that Barajas’s death is the 11 homicide in Colorado Springs in 2022. At this time in 2021, the Colorado Springs Police Department investigated 3 homicides.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000. Anonymous tips may be submitted to the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-7867.

