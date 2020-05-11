Colorado Springs organization helps military spouses get connected and hired

COLORADO SPRINGS – The Military Spouse Career Coalition is an organization that works in three different ways to help military spouses to the community.

“Military spouses have a high unemployment rate. It ranges around 24% unemployment,” Dawn Conley, the special assistant to Mayor Suthers.

Their goals include: getting the word out about resources, educating employees on the benefits of hiring military spouses, and support legislation that removes barriers for them.

“My own children have been in five schools in seven years. So it’s important to have open arms to military families,” Conley said.

Prior to the coronavirus outbreak, Conley said the military spouse unemployment rate is higher than the national employment rate. She said often these spouses will also take jobs they are over-qualified for.

“60% of military spouses are underemployed which means they are taking a job that doesn’t match to their skill set. They take it just to have a dual-income family,” Conley said.

Right now 90 percent of military spouses are female and males are the remaining 10 percent. But she said their organization welcomes all spouses.

“That connection to the community for anyone, especially for those spouses who are only there for two to three years, really feeling involved and connected is important,” Conley said.

If you’d like more information on their organization you can click HERE.